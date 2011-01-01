Check out this great video to understand the properties of Paint Protection Film (PPF). Thanks to Vu Nguyen and the Porsche Club of America for having our Lead Installer Chai in house to explain how PPF can protect your Investment!!!!
A LA CARTE: This is for those who want individual items
Protect+: Partial Front
Ultimate: The full front Protection including A pillars
Dynoflex: This is a windshield film that can add a layer of protection to the glass to give you a fighting chance against rock chips!
STEK GLOSS CARBON: This is PPF but with a CARBON FINISH, This is hands down the closest thing to the real deal!!!!
Paint Protection Film (PPF) is a durable protective layer of film, that is installed on the vehicle to protect it from rock chips, scratches and other mild road debris.
Pricing varies by vehicle and desired protection package. Contact us for an estimate for your vehicle.
The installation time required depends on the vehicle and install package. Typical install time for a full front package, is about 6-8 hours, but we usually recommend customers to drop the vehicle for a day and pickup the following day.
Caring for PPF is easy, wash your vehicle like normal, DO NOT use automated washes. DO NOT use any detergents containing waxes, sealants or silicone. Treat PPF like "ceramic coating".
STEK warranties the film for 10 years against yellowing, bubbling, cracking and defects in materials.
With over 10+ years experience we specialize in paint protection film on all vehicles no matter how big or small, from the daily driver to the garage queen. We also do automotive custom installs at a fair price so you can stand out from the crowd. Our passion is cars and our unique experience has brought us all together to share what we love. As a group we have a collection that ranges from rare and vintage cars to some of the newest made, and we love to show them off. While we'll always appreciate the classics, we have expanded to include more modern day models, making way for the cars that are instant hits!
Between all of our members, we have a diverse exciting collection. You can catch us all at a few local car shows/meetups showing off our work.
